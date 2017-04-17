Added
Mastermind
It’s the braincenter of your desk — set it down and you’re good to go. Take notes, scribble, then rip a sheet and do it again.
DESK PAD • DOT GRID • 12" x 8" • 35 SHEETS x 2
$15.00
Ready when you are.
Your desk is your command center and you are at the helm.
Featuring dot grid paper and tear-away pages, the Mastermind is a large
desk pad that integrates seamlessly into your workflow.