Mastermind

It’s the braincenter of your desk — set it down and you’re good to go. Take notes, scribble, then rip a sheet and do it again.

DESK PAD • DOT GRID • 12" x 8" • 35 SHEETS x 2

$15.00

Ready when you are.

Your desk is your command center and you are at the helm. Featuring dot grid paper and tear-away pages, the Mastermind is a large desk pad that integrates seamlessly into your workflow.

Low profile desk pad

Fits in with your desk

Tear-away pages