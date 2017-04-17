Mastermind

It’s the braincenter of your desk — set it down and you’re good to go. Take notes, scribble, then rip a sheet and do it again.

DESK PAD • DOT GRID • 12" x 8" • 35 SHEETS x 2

Single Pack - $15.00 2 Packs - save 5% - $28.50 3 Packs - save 10% - $40.50

Quantity:

$15.00 Add to Cart

Free Shipping on Orders $25+ IN THE USA • Add 25 more