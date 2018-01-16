A mystery behind the door. Treasured ideas are meant to be kept safe. Like a key to a lock, a notebook and a pen are made for each other to store riches away from prying eyes. Be equipped with the Lock & Key set to uncover mysteries—and conceal your own.

Confidant Lock Notebook + Squire Key Rollerball

Get lost in the maze. The forest green Confidant Lock Notebook and brass Squire Key Rollerball Pen are a gorgeous sight to behold. A closer look reveals cryptic symbols and labyrinthine puzzles that can only be solved with both tools. What will you discover?

Gold-Foil End Pages

Made of Brass Deboss Cover

Maze Insert

Write and shine. The Squire Key Rollerball is made from brass that glimmers in the light and feels weighty in hand. Brass develops a patina with use, which many collectors cherish. It can be wiped away with brass cleaner or a combination of baking soda, lemon juice, and water.

