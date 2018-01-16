Lock & Key

Confidant Features
Opens Flat
There’s nothing worse than a book that curves so harshly in the center that 10% of the page is unusable. Problem: solved.
Signature Dot Grid
This edition comes exclusively in our signature paper type, the dot grid: there when you need structure, quiet when you don’t.
Smart Dimensions
With intelligent adjustments to size you can use one page with more breathable (and usable) space than leading notebooks.
Quality Lasting Paper
Acid-free fine grain paper allows you to use all sorts of mediums and archive your books safe from degradation.
12 Perforated Pages
There are twelve perforated pages at the end of every book so you don't have to ruin your binding to remove a sheet.
Plenty O' Pages
The more space you have the easier it is to feel like you can let your mind run free—at 192 pages you're all set to sprint.
Interactive Puzzles
Cryptic symbols, mazes, and messages are hidden throughout this limited edition. Solve the mystery and be rewarded.
Ever Evolving
The designs aren't set in stone. We're always listening to what you have to say and improving your experience.
Squire Features
Precision Weighted
It’s hard to find a pen that feels invisible in your hand. The Squire’s weight is engineered to sit perfectly in your grip.
Brass Finish
The Key is the first Squire made from brass—a metal that glimmers in the light and feels weighty in hand.
Ergonomic Body
Comfort you can feel. Subtle widening of the pen body from top to bottom prevents your fingers from sliding down.
Versatile Size
Shorter than the average pen, longer than the average pocket pen, allowing you to use it at home, work, or on-the-go.
Ultra Minimal
A fusion of creativity and engineering, there are as few parts and edges as possible. It gets out of your way.
Made to Last
Cut from a solid block of high-grade brass and measured to the micron, it’s a reliable tool that will last for generations.