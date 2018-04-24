 Computerworld • Baron Fig
Computerworld

LIMITED EDITION VANGUARD

In collaboration with Codecademy. A limited edition notebook set that celebrates connectivity and imagination within the different realms of technology.

FLAGSHIP • 5.4” X 7.7” • 72 PAGES X 3 • STICKERS

$15.00

Welcome to Computerworld.

New technology doesn’t just appear—it’s made up of many parts working together in harmony. This Vanguard limited edition set imagines what hardware, software, and data would look like as living, breathing places to explore.

Hardware Fields

Data Valley

Software Skies

Bend the rules.

Every page contains numbered rules and bullets for indentation. Whether you’re an expert programmer, writer, or avid list-maker, Computerworld’s unique paper type can be used in whatever way you see fit.

When worlds collide.

Baron Fig and Codecademy represent two sides of the thinker coin—analog and digital. Computerworld is a result of these sides coming together to inspire learning, thinking, and collaboration.

Learn more about the features of Computerworld.

Vanguard Features

Code Ruled

Every page contains numbered rules and bullets for indentation. Perfect for writing code, making lists, and jotting down ideas.

Flagship Size

Our medium sized notebook that’s small enough to take anywhere with plenty of space for your ideas to grow.

3 Per Pack

Take ideas anywhere. Small enough to fit in your pocket, but big enough to capture monumental-sized ideas.

Softcover

Twist it, bend it, beat it up. The Vanguard can handle whatever you throw at it. Designed to be used and abused.

Three Destinations

Each notebook is an entrance to one of Computerworld’s three lands: Hardware Fields, Data Valley, and Software Skies.

Quality Lasting Paper

Acid-free fine grain paper allows you to use all sorts of mediums and archive your books safe from degradation.

Smart Dimensions

With intelligent adjustments to size you can use one page with more breathable space than leading notebooks.

Ever Evolving

The designs aren't set in stone. We're always listening to what you have to say and improving your experience.

