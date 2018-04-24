Vanguard Features
Code Ruled
Every page contains numbered rules and bullets for indentation. Perfect for writing code, making lists, and jotting down ideas.
Flagship Size
Our medium sized notebook that’s small enough to take anywhere with plenty of space for your ideas to grow.
3 Per Pack
Take ideas anywhere. Small enough to fit in your pocket, but big enough to capture monumental-sized ideas.
Softcover
Twist it, bend it, beat it up. The Vanguard can handle whatever you throw at it. Designed to be used and abused.
Three Destinations
Each notebook is an entrance to one of Computerworld’s three lands: Hardware Fields, Data Valley, and Software Skies.
Quality Lasting Paper
Acid-free fine grain paper allows you to use all sorts of mediums and archive your books safe from degradation.
Smart Dimensions
With intelligent adjustments to size you can use one page with more breathable space than leading notebooks.
Ever Evolving
The designs aren't set in stone. We're always listening to what you have to say and improving your experience.